Sailors of SUBASE: New Yorker enjoys making the most of world travel and Navy experience

GROTON, Conn. – Raised in New York her whole life, Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Doss was looking for a change of pace. After seeing the opportunities the Navy offered, the Niagara Falls native decided to join the service in 2014. Today, Doss is currently assigned to Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London as the command career counselor and enjoys assisting fellow Sailors in making the most of a Navy experience she has valued.



A college graduate prior to enlisting, Doss received her associate degree from Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York, and her bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Buffalo State College in Buffalo, New York.



While in school, Doss had the opportunity to study abroad in Istanbul, Turkey. During this time, she realized traveling was a top priority for her.



“After traveling outside of my hometown, the Navy sparked my interest,” said Doss. “I knew the Navy was the branch for me because they do the most traveling.”



Doss started her Navy career as an undesignated seaman and had the chance to go to sea on an aircraft carrier. After a year and a half aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), she struck Retail Services Specialist.

“I struck RS because at the time I wanted to be a barber,” said Doss. “I had constantly been told that I wouldn’t make rank as a RS with their low advancement rate. When somebody tells you that you can’t do something, it motivates you to want to prove them wrong.”



Doss proved them wrong by quickly excelling at her duties. She was recognized as a Supply Sailor of the quarter and the Supply Sailor of the year, and rose steadily through the ranks.



“After being in the RS rating for about six months I picked up 3rd Class off 11%,” said Doss. “I was a 3rd Class for almost two years before being mapped to 2nd Class.”



Of course serving aboard Vinson enabled the itch for travel to be scratched, Doss visited Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Australia, Singapore, Hawaii, Philippines, South Korea, and Guam from two deployments.



“My favorite place that I’ve visited would have to be Manila, Philippines,” said Doss “I would love to go back. I loved the culture, scenery, and the food. It was a beautiful place.”



During her 6 years in the Navy, Doss has also obtained her master’s degree from Buffalo State College and is currently working towards her professional human resource certificate.



“The goal for me is to become a Naval Human Resource Officer. Getting this certificate is the next step for me,” said Doss. “I took the command career counselor position to tailor it towards the degree I already have and to prepare me for where I want to go next.”



Doss is responsible for helping Sailors with their developmental skills and in making wise career decisions. She gives counsel to individuals and their family members on the advantages of career opportunities in the Navy. Doss also organizes career development boards and reenlistments. For Doss, it’s a passion and a pay-it-forward.



“The Navy offers so many opportunities to its Sailors,” said Doss. “I’ve taken full advantage of many presented to me and really enjoy helping other Sailors do the same.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 14:16 Story ID: 390701 Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors of SUBASE: New Yorker enjoys making the most of world travel and Navy experience, by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.