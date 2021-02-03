Knox Hills receiving $80 million for home renovations, construction

Photo By JENNIFER DEHAAN | A home in the South Dietz Acres neighborhood undergoes renovations as part of approved...... read more read more Photo By JENNIFER DEHAAN | A home in the South Dietz Acres neighborhood undergoes renovations as part of approved out-year funding in 2020. News of the $80 million additional investment allows Knox Hills to provide opportunities for upgrades to more Fort Knox housing. see less | View Image Page

Jennifer DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Fort Knox residents will soon be seeing changes to on-post housing thanks to an $80 million investment in Knox Hills, which will be used to build more than 60 new homes and renovate existing properties.



The funds are part of a larger $1.1 billion investment in Knox Hills parent company Lendlease, which was divided among six Army installations nationwide.



“The investment is set to include several hundred renovations,” said Knox Hills project director John Bredehoeft.



This new funding is being combined with the more than $23 million in out-year funds already being utilized for upgrade and modernization plans to existing housing since 2020.



Neighborhoods slated to have renovation work done with the new funds include Chestnut Glen, Matthews Place, South Dietz Acres, Maple Ridge, Anderson Greens, Godman and Morand Manor. Lendlease is still working on settling the plans for what will be included in the repairs.



“We look forward to sharing additional specifics in the coming weeks,” said Bredehoeft.



In addition, Bredehoeft said there will be dozens of new houses built for Fort Knox Families. The majority of these homes are expected to be constructed in the Oak Park subdivision, with others slated for the South Dietz area.



“A big part of the planning process is thinking about the Families who will occupying these new houses,” said Bredehoeft. “We fully recognize the need for additional four-bedroom homes in Knox Hills and are taking that into consideration.”



Bredehoeft said Lendlease is hoping to release what types of housing will be included soon, though “the details aren’t 100% finalized, yet.”



The five other installations receiving portions of the investment for housing upgrades include Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; and Schofield Barracks/Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii.