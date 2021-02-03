A home in the South Dietz Acres neighborhood undergoes renovations as part of approved out-year funding in 2020. News of the $80 million additional investment allows Knox Hills to provide opportunities for upgrades to more Fort Knox housing.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6539434
|VIRIN:
|210302-A-BB164-0002
|Resolution:
|4594x3090
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, House renovation at Fort Knox [Image 2 of 2], by JENNIFER DEHAAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knox Hills receiving $80 million for home renovations, construction
