    House renovation at Fort Knox [Image 2 of 2]

    House renovation at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by JENNIFER DEHAAN 

    Fort Knox

    A home in the South Dietz Acres neighborhood undergoes renovations as part of approved out-year funding in 2020. News of the $80 million additional investment allows Knox Hills to provide opportunities for upgrades to more Fort Knox housing.

    This work, House renovation at Fort Knox [Image 2 of 2], by JENNIFER DEHAAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

