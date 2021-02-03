With its $80 million portion of a $1.1 billion government investment provided to Lendlease, Knox Hills will add more than 60 brand new homes for post residents, including in the Oak Park neighborhood.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6539433
|VIRIN:
|210302-A-BB164-0001
|Resolution:
|5288x3282
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future site of new construction on Fort Knox [Image 2 of 2], by JENNIFER DEHAAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Knox Hills receiving $80 million for home renovations, construction
