    Future site of new construction on Fort Knox [Image 1 of 2]

    Future site of new construction on Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by JENNIFER DEHAAN 

    Fort Knox

    With its $80 million portion of a $1.1 billion government investment provided to Lendlease, Knox Hills will add more than 60 brand new homes for post residents, including in the Oak Park neighborhood.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6539433
    VIRIN: 210302-A-BB164-0001
    Resolution: 5288x3282
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future site of new construction on Fort Knox [Image 2 of 2], by JENNIFER DEHAAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    House renovation at Fort Knox

    Knox Hills receiving $80 million for home renovations, construction

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    housing
    renovations
    Lendlease
    Knox Hills

