DLA Troop Support bids farewell to retiring civilian employee

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of civilian...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of civilian employee Pama Hamlett during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 25, 2021 at its Philadelphia Headquarters. Hamlett is retiring after 41 years of federal service, and was working in Subsistence supply chain. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support bid a fond farewell to a civilian employee during a retirement ceremony Feb. 25 in Philadelphia.



Pama Hamlett of the Subsistence supply chain retired after 41 years of federal service. She was joined virtually by family, friends and coworkers during the ceremony.



DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence presided over the ceremony.



“Pama, I want to thank you for allowing us the opportunity to formally bid you farewell, and to thank you for your 41 years of dedicated service to this nation,” Lawrence said.



He also thanked her for her “outstanding job in providing responsive support to our DLA customers and warfighters” throughout her career.



Lawrence presented Hamlett with a certificate of retirement, DLA Troop Support mementos and a commander’s coin. A certificate of appreciation was also presented to Hamlett’s partner, Gary Weller.



Hamlett started her career with the federal government working for the Air Force and Army before taking a position with the Defense Personnel Support Center in the Defense Subsistence Office as a customer support specialist. After the DSO closed, she became a traffic management specialist with the Defense Distribution Center, Theater Consolidation and Shipping Point in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hamlett said working during Operation Enduring Freedom was one of the most rewarding experiences of her career. Following this job, she worked for the Subsistence supply chain as a tailored vendor logistics specialist. She is retiring as a field representative customer specialist.



“It’s been a pleasure for me to work with the federal government for 41 years,” Hamlett said. “It’s been a wonderful career, and I have had the privilege of working with many wonderful people.”