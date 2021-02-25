DLA Troop Support bids farewell to retiring civilian employee

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of civilian employee Pama Hamlett during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 25, 2021 at its Philadelphia Headquarters. Hamlett is retiring after 41 years of federal service, and was working in Subsistence supply chain.

