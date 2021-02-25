Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support bids farewell to retiring civilian employee

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of civilian employee Pama Hamlett during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 25, 2021 at its Philadelphia Headquarters. Hamlett is retiring after 41 years of federal service, and was working in Subsistence supply chain.

