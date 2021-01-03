Area Spport Group Jordan Celebrates Black History Month

JORDAN – Every U.S. President, since 1976, has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. At the Joint Training Center (JTC) in Jordan, we honored Black History Month by hosting numerous events. These events allowed for open discussions, free of any criticism or judgement and allowed people to share their own background and stories.



Spc. Rebecca Washington, of the 143rd Regional Support Group, was pleased with how the events and discussions went throughout the month. The intent of the events were to bring everyone at JTC together to celebrate our differences.



“Honoring and celebrating these months is a great way to be seen and heard in the military,” Washington said. “We were successful in the execution of our intentions with the events.”



The Equal Opportunity Special Observances Committee, which consists of members from the different tenant units across JTC, sought to have the difficult discussions of race, gender and mental health.



The different events held at JTC included an open forum, movie nights, trivia night, cultural dinner and a closing forum. At the request of the service members across JTC, Black History Month ended the way it began, with an open forum which encouraged dialogue and a discussion for the way ahead in our military.



The month of March celebrates Women’s History and the committee hopes to utilize the celebration toward an open dialogue of gender, and what that means to the Soldiers here.

