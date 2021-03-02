Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Open Forum for Black History Month at JTC [Image 3 of 4]

    Open Forum for Black History Month at JTC

    MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    Area Support Group - Jordan

    The Joint Training Center in Jordan held an open forum to encourage dialogue and discussion free from judgement or criticism. Attendees listened to people tell their stories and share their thoughts. Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Justin P. Stannard, 143rd Regional Support Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 07:26
    Photo ID: 6537001
    VIRIN: 210203-A-BR386-058
    Resolution: 3303x3875
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Open Forum for Black History Month at JTC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Open Forum for Black History Month
    Joint Training Center Kicks off Black History Month with Open Forum
    Open Forum for Black History Month at JTC
    Open Forum for Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Area Spport Group Jordan Celebrates Black History Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jordan
    Army
    ARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT