The Joint Training Center in Jordan held an open forum to encourage dialogue and discussion free from judgement or criticism. Attendees listened to people tell their stories and share their thoughts. Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Justin P. Stannard, 143rd Regional Support Group.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 07:26
|Photo ID:
|6537000
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-BR386-983
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Training Center Kicks off Black History Month with Open Forum [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Area Spport Group Jordan Celebrates Black History Month
