IMCOM-E kicks off 2021 Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Dani Johnson | Sgt. Justina Nelson, USAG Italy, completes a deadlift during the Army Combat Fitness...... read more read more Photo By Dani Johnson | Sgt. Justina Nelson, USAG Italy, completes a deadlift during the Army Combat Fitness Test Feb. 28 at Katterbach Fitness Center as part of the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition running from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level in San Antonio, Texas. see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany (Feb. 28, 2021) – The Installation Management Command-Europe 2021 Best Warrior Competition kicked off Feb. 28 with the Army Combat Fitness Test 3at the Katterbach Fitness Center.



U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach planned and hosted the competition running from Feb. 28 through March 3 and was conducted on Katterbach and Bismarck kasernes and Oberdachstetten Training Area.



“Best Warrior showed our ability to plan and execute large scale training event here at Ansbach and really showcase our capability when it comes to training,” said 1st Sgt. Antonio Soto, USAG Ansbach Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant and Garrison project officer for Best Warrior. “It helps us build a community relationship with our tenant units because USAG Ansbach HHC doesn’t have the breadth of manpower so cross coordination with our tenant units shows how great USAG Ansbach is being the best hometown in Europe and the support we get from 12th CAB (Combat Aviation Brigade) and 5-4 ADA (Air Defense Artillery Regiment).”



Over four days, Soldiers, along with the Army Combat Fitness Test, will complete an 11.5-mile foot march and a rifle qualification as well as a sample of hands-on warrior tasks, a written essay, and conduct board interviews with sergeants major from across Europe.



“The Best Warrior Competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier,” said Master Sgt. Roosevelt Moore, IMCOM-E Best Warrior project officer. “It improves morale, esprit de corps and professionalism; promote a wholesome spirit of competiveness within and among our organizations; and provides recognition for Soldiers who have outstanding military appearance, bearing and military knowledge.”



The seven garrisons in Europe sent the following Soldiers and NCOs to compete:

USAG Ansbach – Sgt. David Baker

USAG Bavaria – Staff Sgt. Cornel Varnardo and Spc. Jedidiah Ragudo

USAG Benelux – Sgt. Isaac Mayfield and Spc. Hunter Tinsley

USAG Italy – Sgt. Justina Nelson

USAG Rheinland Pfalz – Sgt. Ivan Soria and Pfc, Samuil Matveev

USAG Stuttgart – Sgt. Brian Cardenas Castillo and Pvt. Ian Morris

USAG Wiesbaden – Sgt. Tyler Jones and Spc. Davontae Carter



Winners will go on to compete at the IMCOM level in San Antonio.