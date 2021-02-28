Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-E kicks off 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    IMCOM-E kicks off 2021 Best Warrior Competition

    GERMANY

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Sgt. Justina Nelson, USAG Italy, completes a deadlift during the Army Combat Fitness Test Feb. 28 at Katterbach Fitness Center as part of the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition running from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level in San Antonio, Texas.

