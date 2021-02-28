A Soldier completes a leg tuck during the Army Combat Fitness Test Feb. 28 at Katterbach Fitness Center as part of the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition running from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level in San Antonio, Texas.
IMCOM-E kicks off 2021 Best Warrior Competition
