Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking

Courtesy Photo | Conceptual exterior illustration of the renovations 170 New Hammond Heights homes will...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Conceptual exterior illustration of the renovations 170 New Hammond Heights homes will receive as part of the $87.4 million development project underway at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Photo: Courtesy Lendlease see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Fort Campbell will do its part to follow through on the Army’s commitment to significantly improve Family housing. U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Campbell and Lendlease, the Army’s privatized housing partner, will celebrate the commencement of an $87.4 million housing development project focused on junior enlisted housing during a groundbreaking ceremony March 4.



The improvements, approved by the Army in 2020, will construct 144 new three- and four-bedroom homes, majorly renovate 170 homes, and demolish 250 homes over the next five years.



“This has been a long time coming. We made a promise to our Soldiers and Families to improve their quality of life on Fort Campbell and we are ready to deliver in a big way,” said Fort Campbell Garrison Commander Col. Jeremy Bell. “All of the hard work by Army leaders and our privatized housing partner, Lendlease, is paying off. The most important thing we will celebrate is that military Families’ voices were heard. We owe it to them to keep listening and to make Fort Campbell the best Soldier and Family experience possible,” he said.



The $87.4 million investment will provide the Fort Campbell community with quality homes that our Soldiers and Families are proud to call home. In addition to this project, Bell said, there is much more to come.



In January, the U.S. Army took another step forward to improve privatized housing by approving terms negotiated by Lendlease for a $1.1 billion capital investment plan. Fort Campbell is one of six installations receiving considerable housing investments under this plan. The other installations are Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Fort Drum, New York; and Army housing on Oahu, Hawaii.



“The next phase of development is equally as exciting. Plans are being finalized, but the $1.1 billion Lendlease investment has the potential to construct an additional 500 new homes to replace Fort Campbell’s current legacy inventory and better meet the expectations of our military families today and for future generations,” said Phillip Carpenter, Lendlease Communities chief operating officer. Additionally, approximately 400 homes are scheduled to receive major renovations in two of our older neighborhoods.



“The development projects provide community improvements designed with residents at the forefront; enhance the look and feel of the community; and ensure that housing continues to support Soldiers’ and their Families' needs today and into the future. Our goal is to make sure Fort Campbell remains one of the best places to live and serve,” Bell said.



To adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions Fort Campbell Families, friends and community partners are encouraged to view the ceremony via livestream at the U.S. Army Garrison Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell March 4 at 9:30 a.m.