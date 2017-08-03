Exterior view of a current New Hammond Heights home that will receive major interior and exterior renovations as part of the $87.4 million development project underway at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Photo: Courtesy Lendlease
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6535494
|VIRIN:
|170308-D-RX567-221
|Resolution:
|4096x2731
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking [Image 2 of 2], by Brendalyn Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking
LEAVE A COMMENT