Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Conceptual exterior illustration of the renovations 170 New Hammond Heights homes will receive as part of the $87.4 million development project underway at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Photo: Courtesy Lendlease

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 19:29
    Photo ID: 6535509
    VIRIN: 210226-D-RX567-373
    Resolution: 3841x2137
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking
    Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Lendlease
    Fort Campbell Housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT