Conceptual exterior illustration of the renovations 170 New Hammond Heights homes will receive as part of the $87.4 million development project underway at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Photo: Courtesy Lendlease
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 19:29
|Photo ID:
|6535509
|VIRIN:
|210226-D-RX567-373
|Resolution:
|3841x2137
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell and Lendlease celebrate $87.4 million housing development groundbreaking
LEAVE A COMMENT