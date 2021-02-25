‘Honoring the past, securing the future’ Tulsa District hosts virtual Black History Day celebration

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Lisa Samilton, electronics engineer, Tulsa District, USACE and the Black Employees'...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Lisa Samilton, electronics engineer, Tulsa District, USACE and the Black Employees' Program Committee Chair oversaw and helped execute a virtual special emphasis program for the Tulsa District's 2021 Black History Day celebration. Her team compiled historical information and provided daily educational updates throughout the month of February to educate the district about little-known historical facts and the accomplishments of Black Americans. see less | View Image Page

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ presented a virtual special emphasis program for Black History Month, Feb. 25. with the theme, “Honoring the Past – Securing the Future”.



The program emphasized the historical success of Tulsa’s “Black Wall Street”, and covered the “Tulsa Race Massacre” of May 31, 1921.



Due to maximum telework conditions implemented within the Tulsa District as a response to the COVID-19 virus, the Black Employees’ Program Committee hosted the program virtually for employees to ensure maximum social distancing requirements were obeyed while enabling participation.



“The committee members worked through logistical and technological challenges brought on by COVID-19 and I’m thankful for their efforts and contributions in organizing the virtual program, getting gift cards and gathering and compiling historical facts to share with the Tulsa District workforce,” said Lisa Samilton, electronics engineer and the Black Employees’ Program Committee Chair.

Col. Scott S. Preston, commander, Tulsa District, delivered the opening address to those who attended in person and virtually and thanked the committee for their dedication to the district’s black history programming throughout the month of February.



“I’d like to thank the Black Employees Program Committee for the “Little Known Black History Facts” they published each day of February,” said Preston.

“These publications gave some terrific examples of contributions from black Americans. Black history is American history and we should all learn about the contributions of these great Americans.”