Honoring the past, securing the future

Lisa Samilton, electronics engineer, Tulsa District, USACE and the Black Employees' Program Committee Chair oversaw and helped execute a virtual special emphasis program for the Tulsa District's 2021 Black History Day celebration. Her team compiled historical information and provided daily educational updates throughout the month of February to educate the district about little-known historical facts and the accomplishments of Black Americans.

