    Honoring the past, securing the future

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Lisa Samilton, electronics engineer, Tulsa District, USACE and the Black Employees' Program Committee Chair oversaw and helped execute a virtual special emphasis program for the Tulsa District's 2021 Black History Day celebration. Her team compiled historical information and provided daily educational updates throughout the month of February to educate the district about little-known historical facts and the accomplishments of Black Americans.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Honoring the past, securing the future&rsquo; Tulsa District hosts virtual Black History Day celebration

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Corps
    black history month
    Army
    special emphasis programs
    Foundational Black Americans

