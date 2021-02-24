The Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need!

Photo By Capt. Cory Johnson | Leadership of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Cory Johnson | Leadership of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard commemorates its participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration in front of the Ben Franklin statue, founder of the PANG. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the nation’s capital to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON - For the better part of 2020 the Independence Brigade had been preparing for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in the District of Columbia.



As the events of January 6 unfolded the leadership of Independence Brigade knew it would be an early trip to our nation’s capital.



2020 had been an intense, high-tempo year for the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Intertwined with providing COVID relief, additional security during civil unrest, participating in both an annual training and a War Fighting Exercise the Independence Brigade was preparing to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration.



The 2-104th Calvary, 2-112th Infantry, 1-108th Field Artillery and the 56th SBCT Headquarters and Headquarters Command had planned on supporting the inauguration starting on January 17. However, within 24 hours of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, Soldiers were reporting to their units and making their way to the District of Columbia.



One of the National Guard missions is to protect the well-being of our neighbors, the First Amendment, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest.



“The reason we were asked to come to Washington is to assist local authorities. One of our core missions is to ensure Americans have their Constitutional rights protected to peacefully protest and we are trained to protect life and property,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Costello, executive officer for the 56th SBCT.



Upon arrival the 56th SBCT HHC established its Tactical Operation Command or TOC in the District of Columbia National Guard Armory. In conjunction the remaining elements of the 56th SBCT, the 2-104th Calvary, 2-112th Infantry, 1-108th Field Artillery established security in and around the Capitol and the House of Representatives office buildings. They remained on these posts for several days, often with minimal sleep and preliminary logistical issues, which delayed shift changes and meal distribution. However, everyone remained resilient and pressed on with the mission at hand.



Once additional National Guard elements from various states arrived the battalions of the Independence Brigade moved to their pre-planned tactical control points at various intersections throughout the District of Columbia. Once established, their main objective was to control traffic patterns, limit pedestrian movements, and conduct crowd management if needed. It was at this time that the Independence Brigade took on a larger role merging into Task Force Metro. This move placed Col. Jon Farr, commander of the 56th SBCT in command of 16 states and territories consisting of more than 6,500 Soldiers and Airmen.



“We had one of the hardest mission roles…we had five mission sets and at one point we had the biggest task force with over 6,500 service members,” said Farr.



Of the 25,000 National Guard service members mobilized to the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania contributed approximately 2,300 that’s nearly 10 percent of the total force. Given Pennsylvania’s distinct military history and its proximity to the District of Columbia it makes sense why the PANG was as involved as they were. Distinguished as the third largest National Guard state and the very first National Guard element, Ben Franklin’s Associators, the 1-111th Infantry, which is a part of the 56 SBCT, it made them a crucial contributor to the success of this mission.



“I’m really honored to be affiliated with these folks, just because of their commitment, their level of professionalism and expertise. It’s just an awesome experience to be working with this caliber of person, who 28 days out of the month is doing something other than this to just drop what they’re doing and respond in our hour of need,” Farr concluded.