    Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need! [Image 3 of 3]

    Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need!

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    2-112th Infantry, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard memorializing their participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the nation’s capital to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 08:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need! [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need!

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    2-112th Infantry
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard memorializing their participation in the 59th Presidential Inaugura

