    Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need!

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    Leadership of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard commemorates its participation in the 59th Presidential Inauguration in front of the Ben Franklin statue, founder of the PANG. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the nation’s capital to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 09:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need!, by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Independence Brigade; Our Hour in Need!

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    56SBCT
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    Independence Brigade

