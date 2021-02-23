South Carolina Army National Guard announces next state command sergeant major

Photo By Sgt. Chelsea Baker | The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William R....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Chelsea Baker | The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William R. Kyzer II as the next state command sergeant major for the South Carolina Army National Guard. Kyzer will serve as the 13th state command sergeant major. In this role, he will be the advisor to the assistant adjutant general-Army, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, and other key leaders on matters of health and welfare of the Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William R. Kyzer II as the next state command sergeant major for the South Carolina Army National Guard.



Kyzer will serve as the 13th state command sergeant major. In this role, he will be the advisor to the assistant adjutant general-Army, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, and other key leaders on matters of health and welfare of the Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard.



“I would like to thank Brig. Gen. Jenkins and [U.S. Air Force] Command Chief Master Sgt. [Kevin] Thomas [South Carolina National Guard command senior enlisted leader (CSEL)] for their trust in me and for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve this organization that I love,” said Kyzer. “I look forward to working with others to improve the readiness and capabilities of our organization while maintaining a servant-leader perspective and focusing on ‘People First.’”



Kyzer joined the U.S. Army in the active duty component September 1990 before transferring to the South Carolina Army National Guard in January 1993. He most recently served as the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade command sergeant major in a drill-status, as well as the fulltime South Carolina Army National Guard state human resources sergeant major. He has held numerous positions throughout his career with the South Carolina Army National Guard to include being the first command sergeant major for the 125th Cyber Protection Battalion, the senior human resources non-commissioned officer for the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and the South Carolina Army National Guard Human Resources Office Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Branch sergeant major.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Kyzer has served as a brigade command sergeant major and understands the priority of taking care of Soldiers. We’ve faced many challenges and obstacles as an organization this past year and I am confident in Command Sgt. Maj. Kyzer’s ability to navigate tough situations that we may face in the future,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “I am proud of what he has accomplished throughout his career to date and I look forward to seeing what he can still offer the Soldiers and families of the South Carolina Army National Guard.”



The state command sergeant major works closely with the state CSEL focusing on the enlisted issues and concerns for the South Carolina Army National Guard. Thomas currently serves as the interim CSEL, as of September 2020. The next CSEL is expected to be selected in the spring of 2021.



Kyzer is a resident of Greer, South Carolina.