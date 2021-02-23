South Carolina Army National Guard announces next state command sergeant major

The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William R. Kyzer II as the next state command sergeant major for the South Carolina Army National Guard. Kyzer will serve as the 13th state command sergeant major. In this role, he will be the advisor to the assistant adjutant general-Army, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, and other key leaders on matters of health and welfare of the Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard.

