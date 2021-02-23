The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William R. Kyzer II as the next state command sergeant major for the South Carolina Army National Guard. Kyzer will serve as the 13th state command sergeant major. In this role, he will be the advisor to the assistant adjutant general-Army, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, and other key leaders on matters of health and welfare of the Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6529291
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-GU920-703
|Resolution:
|3694x4617
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard announces next state command sergeant major, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
