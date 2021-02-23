Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    South Carolina Army National Guard announces next state command sergeant major

    South Carolina Army National Guard announces next state command sergeant major

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William R. Kyzer II as the next state command sergeant major for the South Carolina Army National Guard. Kyzer will serve as the 13th state command sergeant major. In this role, he will be the advisor to the assistant adjutant general-Army, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, and other key leaders on matters of health and welfare of the Soldiers assigned to the South Carolina Army National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 09:01
    Photo ID: 6529291
    VIRIN: 210223-A-GU920-703
    Resolution: 3694x4617
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard announces next state command sergeant major, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Carolina Army National Guard announces next state command sergeant major

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    leadership
    South Carolina National Guard
    command sergeant major
    announcement
    South Carolina Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT