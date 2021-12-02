Travis AFB Airmen transition into Space Force Guardians

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transition into the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transition into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Travis AFB, California, Feb. 12, 2021. Applicants were required to apply through a formal application process, provide a commander's letter of recommendation and meet a records only board convened by the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. All applicants accepted received notice of transfer approval by the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Ten U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transitioned into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony, Feb. 12, 2021. Four more Airmen are expected to transition at a later date while assigned to the base.



Sixteen total Airmen from Travis AFB have, or will transition into the U.S. Space Force, but continue to work in their units and current job positions to support the base’s mission until billets open for the newest Guardians to fully transition into the new branch and move to a location that supports the Space Force mission.



“On Friday, Travis AFB had a transfer of service ceremony for 10 Air Force members,” said Reynolds. “They transferred from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force and took the oath of enlistment. The officiant is U.S. Space Force Col. Charles Galbreath, U.S. Space Force technology and innovation deputy chief.”



While at Travis, the Guardians will have a unique opportunity for many joint-force, base-level operations.



“Having Guardians at Travis AFB will be a good start to ensure unity across the Department of the Air Force,” said Master Sgt. Maurice Carbajal, 60th Communication Squadron plans and resources flight chief, and one of the newest Guardians.



Carbajal expressed that when we have a mixture of services working together, it strengthens confidence for Airmen and Guardians to work together, and also projects the joint force.



“I am excited and honored to be a pioneer on this new chapter for the Department of the Air Force,” said Carbajal. “We’re not only going to be providing air power any more but also providing Space power for the United States.”



U.S. Space Force Gen. Raymond W. Johns, chief of space operations, said in a report explaining space power:

“Military space power has deterrent and coercive capacities — it provides independent options for national and joint leadership, but achieves its greatest potential when integrated with other forms of military power.”



Another new Guardian at Travis AFB shared why he is transferred to the Space Force with similar praise as Carbajal.



“The Space Force … it’s new, shiny — so that was definitely the initial draw,” said Tech. Sgt. Ronald Ferguson, 821st CRSS cyber transportation technician. “Seeing something from the beginning, helping and influencing from the beginning, is definitely going to be challenging, exciting and rewarding.”



Applicants were required to apply through a formal application process, provide a commander’s letter of recommendation and meet a records only board convened by the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. All applicants accepted received notice of transfer approval from the board.



“In May of 2020, there was a call-out for cyberspace and intelligence career field Airmen who were willing to transfer from the Air Force to the Space Force,” said U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Nichole Reynolds, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron cyber support group superintendent.



The Space Force was established within the Department of the Air Force. More information about the Space Force is cited here.



If you are interested in transferring to the Space Force, more information can be found here.