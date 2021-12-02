Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Airmen transition into Space Force Guardians [Image 4 of 4]

    Travis AFB Airmen transition into Space Force Guardians

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transition into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Travis AFB, California, Feb. 12, 2021. Applicants were required to apply through a formal application process, provide a commander's letter of recommendation and meet a records only board convened by the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. All applicants accepted received notice of transfer approval by the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 17:59
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    USSF
    Transition Ceremony
    Space Force

