Travis AFB Airmen transition into Space Force Guardians

U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transition into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Travis AFB, California, Feb. 12, 2021. Applicants were required to apply through a formal application process, provide a commander's letter of recommendation and meet a records only board convened by the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. All applicants accepted received notice of transfer approval by the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

