U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transition into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the 621st Contingency Response Wing, Travis AFB, California, Feb. 12, 2021. Applicants were required to apply through a formal application process, provide a commander's letter of recommendation and meet a records only board convened by the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. All applicants accepted received notice of transfer approval by the board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:59
|Photo ID:
|6519385
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-UO290-1191
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Airmen transition into Space Force Guardians [Image 4 of 4], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis AFB Airmen transition into Space Force Guardians
