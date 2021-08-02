Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bringing Chiropractic, Dental, Optometry and More Wellness Services to Military Community in 2021

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing more chiropractic, dental and...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing more chiropractic, dental and medical equipment services to military communities in 2021. The wellness services are part of the Exchange's BE FIT program, which takes a holistic approach to health and well-being. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing more chiropractic, dental and medical equipment services to military communities in 2021.



The Exchange plans to open its first chiropractic offices in 2021, providing new and convenient healthcare services to the military community. The Exchange plans on expanding this service throughout CONUS over the next few years, offering the same services across all locations to ensure continuity of care as our military families PCS to new locations.



“With Exchange wellness offerings, service members and families can get what they need without having to go off the installation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange remains committed to making life better for military communities throughout 2021.”



Exchange wellness services currently include:



• 139 optical and optometry clinics.

• 17 durable medical equipment shops (seven additional Exchange locations projected to open in 2021).

• 9 dental offices (eight additional Exchange locations projected to open in 2021).



Exchange wellness locations accept TRICARE and most insurances, when applicable.



For more information regarding services available at each installation, shoppers can visit the Exchange’s Community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/wellness.



Protecting the force remains the Exchange’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Exchange locations, including wellness offices, adhere to Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control recommendations to provide a safe, sanitized and secure experience for the military community.



The Exchange’s BE FIT program also offers better-for-you dining choices at Exchange restaurants and all the latest fitness equipment and gear in stores. Warfighters and families can also find wellness tips, products and solutions in the BE FIT section of the Exchange’s Hub page and the Exchange’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.



