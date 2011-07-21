Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bringing Chiropractic, Dental, Optometry and More Wellness Services to Military Community in 2021

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2011

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing more chiropractic, dental and medical equipment services to military communities in 2021. The wellness services are part of the Exchange's BE FIT program, which takes a holistic approach to health and well-being.

