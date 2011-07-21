Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bringing Chiropractic, Dental, Optometry and More Wellness Services to Military Community in 2021

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing more chiropractic, dental and medical equipment services to military communities in 2021. The wellness services are part of the Exchange's BE FIT program, which takes a holistic approach to health and well-being.

