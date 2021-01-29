New leadership arrives at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command

Photo By Capt. Matthew Cline | Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson, commander of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Matthew Cline | Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson, commander of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, receives the command colors from the U.S. Army North commanding general, Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, during a change of command ceremony held at the historic Quadrangle at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 29 Jan. 2021. The 377th Theater Sustainment command serves as the leading logistics element in support of U.S. Army North's nationwide COVID-19 response. see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – During a virtual ceremony, held at the historic Quadrangle at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, senior leadership within the U.S. Army North community gathered to honor the accomplishments of the outbound commander of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), Maj. Gen. Greg Mosser.



Mosser led the command since the beginning of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 response mission as the lead logistics element in support of U.S. Army North, while balancing the command responsibilities of subordinate expeditionary commands, which saw over 2,400 troops deploy overseas during his 18-month tenure as commanding general.



As he reflected on his time as commanding general, Mosser remembered two components of the unit’s wide-ranging mission set that stood out to him.



“One is our mobilization mission with U.S. Army North, along with the relationships that we built here,” he explained. “Second is the efforts and successes of the commands that make up the 377th TSC and the excellence they’ve maintained by adapting to pandemic conditions.”



The 377th TSC has been a key component in U.S. Army North’s logistical capability to provide COVID-19 support operations in over 50 cities across 14 states and provide medical augmentation to nearly 70 different hospitals. The command’s sustainment network adapted to the limitations of COVID-19 to provide nationwide mission support for over 15,000 medical providers across every branch of the military.



Mosser attributed a great deal of the command’s success to the resiliency of his noncommissioned officer corps, and the adaptive measures they took to overcome obstacles for mission completion during the pandemic response.



“It’s that grit, it’s that determination, that persistence, to do what is right and get done what needs to get done,” he said. “That’s what gives the 377th, the Army Reserve, and indeed our total force the edge that it needs and what it takes to keep our nation protected in these challenging times.”



The presiding officer at the event, Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, commanding general of U.S. Army North, reviewed the command’s extensive accomplishments during Mosser’s tenure, which included hurricane response during a record-setting season and wildfire relief in California.



“The 377th TSC is such an important command for the U.S. Army, with the centralized mission to sustain active component forces responding to homeland Defense Support of Civil Authorities and security cooperation activities in the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility,” she said. “Whenever we, as an Army, jump into action on behalf of the nation, the 377th is the command that opens the theater and they come through with flying colors every time.”



Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson assumed command during the ceremony, bringing with her a wealth of understanding and experience about the mission set and responsibilities of the 377th TSC from her time as the former commanding general of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a subordinate command which also contributes to the nationwide U.S. Army North pandemic response. Henderson was enthusiastic and thankful her new role with the 377th TSC.



“Not only do I get to continue in command in the greatest Army in the world, but I also get to command the mighty 377th Theater Sustainment Command, the largest command in the Army Reserve,” she said. “I get to command this premier logistics organization in support of a warfighter engaged with the enemy, which right now, is COVID.”



As Mosser wrapped up his remarks, he was grateful for the efforts of the over 36,000 Soldiers and civilians spread across the country that comprise the 377th TSC.



“Part of what motivates our Soldiers and citizens to serve is to be a part of something larger than themselves, to contribute to a cause that no individual can do by himself or herself,” he concluded. “I thank the leaders within the 377th at every level for making this command one we can all be extremely proud to be a part of. I will long look back with pride on my time with this command.”



At the ceremony’s conclusion, Henderson paid homage to Mosser’s many accomplishments but acknowledged the mission is far from over.



“We all know that the 377th has been tested over the last year and I know the 377th will be tested in the next year as well,” she asserted. “My goal is to capitalize on the gains that were achieved by the previous commander and then take this command to the next higher level, so buckle your seat belts. Our country is demanding of us to be on top of our game and we will deliver.”