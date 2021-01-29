Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson speaks for the first time as commanding general of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command during a change of command ceremony held at the historic Quadrangle at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 29 Jan. 2021. The 377th Theater Sustainment command serves as the leading logistics element in support of U.S. Army North's nationwide COVID-19 response.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2021 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6511158
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-WG360-542
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New leadership arrives at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, by CPT Matthew Cline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New leadership arrives at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command
LEAVE A COMMENT