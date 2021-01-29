New leadership arrives at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command

Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson speaks for the first time as commanding general of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command during a change of command ceremony held at the historic Quadrangle at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 29 Jan. 2021. The 377th Theater Sustainment command serves as the leading logistics element in support of U.S. Army North's nationwide COVID-19 response.

