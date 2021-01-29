Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New leadership arrives at the 377th Theater Sustainment Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Capt. Matthew Cline 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Susan Henderson speaks for the first time as commanding general of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command during a change of command ceremony held at the historic Quadrangle at Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 29 Jan. 2021. The 377th Theater Sustainment command serves as the leading logistics element in support of U.S. Army North's nationwide COVID-19 response.

    TAGS

    #377TSC #ARMYNORTH

