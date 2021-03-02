USACE, Federal partners focus on future, process improvements

Courtesy Photo | The Civil Works Strategic Plan was a topic of conversation during the 2021 Resource...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Civil Works Strategic Plan was a topic of conversation during the 2021 Resource Agency Meeting. To better prepare the region for future, the Division, will work with partners and stakeholders to further develop the plan. The Civil Works Strategic Plan is on the Division website at https://www.swd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Civil-Works-Strategic-Plan/. see less | View Image Page

Partnership. It is at the bedrock of all projects and programs within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division.



To strengthen partnerships with Federal natural resource agencies, the Division hosted its second annual resource agency meeting virtually January 28.



Attended by senior representatives from USACE, the Environment Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-National Marine Fisheries Service and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management across the region, the meeting focused not only of the work of today but innovative ways they can work together in the future.



“Our Federal family works closely together to complete projects that support our communities and region,” said Southwestern Division Commander Brig. Gen. Christopher G. Beck said. “Our annual meeting develops those inter-agency relationships that are critical to success.”



Partnership has been one of Beck’s priorities since taking command last year.



“We can’t look only at the region’s current projects and needs,” he said.

“We must all work together, now, to build the partnerships and projects that will make the region successful in the future.”



To better prepare the region for that future, the Division, working with their partners and stakeholders, developed its Civil Works Strategic Plan. The plan, which was a topic of conversation during the annual meeting, is housed on the Division website at www.swd.usace.army.mil.



This plan looks ahead to 2035 to reflect on the challenges and opportunities the region may face with water resources. Within the plan, several future scenarios were evaluated to identify gaps and enablers. Research and desktop analysis assessed key drivers to change and the Division’s ability to respond. The Division is, now, working to develop an action plan to lessen possible future gaps identified.



Other topics discussed at the meeting included working collaboratively to ensure timely response to federal reviews under the spirit of ‘One Federal Decision’ and the Council of Environmental Quality Guidelines, and working across agency boundaries to find commonality for improving resiliency, expanding Renewable Energy programs, and ensuring nature-based features are also evaluated in flood and coastal storm damage risk reduction projects.