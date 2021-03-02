Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, Federal partners focus on future, process improvements

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    The Civil Works Strategic Plan was a topic of conversation during the 2021 Resource Agency Meeting. To better prepare the region for future, the Division, will work with partners and stakeholders to further develop the plan. The Civil Works Strategic Plan is on the Division website at https://www.swd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Civil-Works-Strategic-Plan/.

