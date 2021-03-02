USACE, Federal partners focus on future, process improvements

The Civil Works Strategic Plan was a topic of conversation during the 2021 Resource Agency Meeting. To better prepare the region for future, the Division, will work with partners and stakeholders to further develop the plan. The Civil Works Strategic Plan is on the Division website at https://www.swd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Civil-Works-Strategic-Plan/.

