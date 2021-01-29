USS Ronald Reagan Welcomes New Chief Petty Officers to the Mess

On the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), 36 chief petty officer selects received their anchors during a pinning ceremony, Jan. 29, in the ship’s museum.

The pinning was the final step of this year’s chief season; a season that had to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures required to remain in place.

When planning the season and ceremony, the Chiefs Mess adapted to the environment, holding training through live-feed video when possible, limiting group gatherings, and ensuring the wearing of masks and social distancing. Ronald Reagan’s Command Master Chief Christopher King emphasized, during a video message to the new chief petty officers, the importance of the responsibilities they are taking on.

“Chiefs should be extraordinary every day in their own way,” said King. “Watching out for your Sailors, for your team, for your family – caring for them and doing what you would want from your own chief petty officers. So be amazing and extraordinary every day. Work hard – it will matter to somebody. As you put on those anchors, and put on those big hats, be ready, be capable, and do all that you can do. Be good chiefs.”

The ceremony represented the culmination of months that included extra instruction and work by both the selectees and the chiefs training them. Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collections) Eric Inglis, the public affairs chairman of Ronald Reagan’s Chiefs Mess, explained the unique challenges the mess faced in keeping to tradition, while ensuring the safety of the selectees and the crew.

“The pinning ceremony is the first time a chief wears their uniform in public, the first time they don the ‘hat,’ and are pinned by someone of significance in their life – it's a culmination event,” said Inglis. “The pinning is the culmination of all the work, effort, sweat and tears – everything that goes into making a new chief comes to fruition. And when you walk away from the ceremony, you’re known by the public and everyone that sees you as ‘the chief.’”

While the traditions of the ceremony were still celebrated and honored, the unique challenges of the pandemic had an impact to the overall spectacle. The event was limited to selectees and those pinning the anchors only, and speeches were pre-recorded and played to small groups at a time.

“As with everything else [during COVID-19], the event was different than people are used to. We had to do it in a new way,” said Inglis. “This year, we’ve had to change the way we train and pin selectees … [because] our immediate concern is COVID-19 mitigation. We should be proud of these new chiefs, in particular, because they have faced something that no other chiefs before them have faced in order to be welcomed to the mess.”

Prior to the pinning ceremony, Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer, addressed the chief selectees in a video message congratulating them on their accomplishment and encouraging them to pave the way for the future of the Chiefs Mess.

“First of all, let me congratulate you on your accomplishment. It’s been many years in the making,” said Goldhammer. “You earned it along the way not just because of ‘initiation,’ but because of your leadership, talent, and the record you have established in your career up to this point. Remember, at the end of the day, it’s all about the mission of taking care of our Sailors. I’m counting on you, as is the rest of the crew. Most importantly, your Sailors are counting on you to lead the way and to help mentor them to be your replacements someday.”

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The ship returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 Story ID: 387894