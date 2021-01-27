Army & Air Force Exchange Service Energizes Fitness Resolutions with Weekly BE FIT Live Workouts

Courtesy Photo | BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez returns for a second year of hosting nearly 30-minute...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez returns for a second year of hosting nearly 30-minute workouts on Facebook at 11 a.m. CST every Monday. In addition, Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military family members can watch the series on the Exchange Facebook page. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Just in time for a new commitment to fitness to start the new year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service invites Soldiers, Airmen and military families to put some muscle into their exercise routines during live BE FIT workouts each Monday on the Exchange’s Facebook page, facebook.com/shopmyexchange.



BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez and Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sonja Berry return for a second year of hosting nearly 30-minute workouts on Facebook at 11 a.m. CST every Monday. In addition, Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military family members can watch the series on the Exchange Facebook page.



The live workouts, which include interval training, core workouts, strength exercises and more, began last summer and grew out of a desire to promote wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“BE FIT Live workouts are a reminder of the importance of staying fit and living a healthy lifestyle, especially during the pandemic,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Following along with Roy and Senior Master Sgt. Berry on Facebook is a great way to build resiliency and a sense of community through fitness.”



Several new features are planned this year, including spotlighting BE FIT items available at the Exchange—such as kettle bells and resistance bands—and how they can develop specific muscles.



At least once a month, sessions will feature targeted workouts that focus on certain muscle groups, and Montez also hopes to take outdoor workouts on the road occasionally to area installations if conditions permit.



“These onsite workouts will be conducted with the Exchange’s COVID-19 protocols at the forefront,” Montez said. “We want to make sure people can participate in a safe, secure and sanitized environment.”



During each session, health and wellness will be highlighted, including proper nutrition, the importance of sleep and recovery, and staying active.



“It’s an honor to be a part of BE FIT Live,” said Berry, the Exchange’s assistant director for public health and food safety. “The Exchange is dedicated to helping our military communities pursue active and healthy lifestyles, especially as we enter a new year.”



The Exchange’s BE FIT initiative highlights better-for-you dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services. The program empowers military customers, their families and the broader military community to make healthy lifestyle choices.



For more BE FIT choices, visit the Exchange’s community Hub.



Facebook-friendly version: Ready to start the new year fresh with a pledge to live a healthy lifestyle? Put in some work each week with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s live BE FIT workouts at facebook.com/shopmyexchange. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1D9.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange