Army & Air Force Exchange Service Energizes Fitness Resolutions with Weekly BE FIT Live Workouts

BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez returns for a second year of hosting nearly 30-minute workouts on Facebook at 11 a.m. CST every Monday. In addition, Soldiers, Airmen, retirees, Veterans and military family members can watch the series on the Exchange Facebook page.
