Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Halfway through deployment, 28th ECAB remains focused

    47 flight

    Courtesy Photo | A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3-238th General...... read more read more

    KUWAIT

    01.22.2021

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade recently passed the midway point of their deployment to the Middle East.

    They are serving in support of the fight against Daesh, maintaining a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia and enhancing partnerships with U.S. allies. Their primary roles are aviation operations using UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache helicopters, as well as some fixed-wing and unmanned aerial assets.

    The 28th ECAB’s overarching mission in the Middle East is to support U.S. Central Command in creating an environment for peace and stability in the region in support of U.S. interests.

    Spc. Tyler Speer’s feelings about reaching the halfway point in the deployment echo many other Soldiers in the brigade. He is proud of what has been accomplished so far but is still excited to finish and go home.

    “My unit and I have accomplished many missions, but some that stick out are when we refueled Apaches, helping them with a mission in western Iraq, or when we refueled an allied CH-47 that was transporting an ISIS prisoner,” said Speer, a petroleum supply specialist with Echo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th ECAB, who currently serves at a remote outpost near the Syrian border. “But I look forward to getting home, getting back on the ice and playing hockey and seeing my girlfriend and our new house.”

    When the 28th ECAB arrived in the Middle East in September 2020, they took over for the 34th ECAB, an aviation unit from Minnesota who had been serving here since late-2019. Soldiers with the 34th ECAB ensured a smooth transition and that 28th ECAB Soldiers could pick up where they left off.

    Since then, 28th ECAB Soldiers have carried out their duties diligently, while still adhering to COVID-19 precautions. Their activities across the Middle East have included combat missions against Daesh, medevac, personnel movement, supply movement and the logistical requirements that make those missions possible. They have also played a key role in enhancing the interoperability capabilities between the U.S. and militaries from allied nations.

    Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest, the 28th ECAB left their homes and families in July 2020 for training and in-processing at Fort Hood, Texas. Almost 1400 Soldiers came together from nine different states, including New Jersey, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Oklahoma with the majority coming from Pennsylvania.

    While at Fort Hood, COVID-19 presented unique challenges and Soldiers had to adhere to numerous precautions. Those precautions included a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, a COVID-19 test for each Soldier, limiting movement to a designated cohort area, wearing masks, social distancing and increased emphasis on personal hygiene and sanitation.

    Soldiers across the brigade also completed many flight hours, refueling operations, gunnery training, logistics operations and functional training there to ensure their mission readiness.

    "We were able to bring nine different states together and, within a relatively short period of time, jelled into a great organization," said Col. Howard Lloyd, 28th ECAB commander. "The Soldiers not only got to know each other but they developed confidence in each other and are well-trained and motivated for this mission."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 09:02
    Story ID: 387363
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halfway through deployment, 28th ECAB remains focused, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Ohio National Guard

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    Wisconsin National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard

    Saudi Arabia

    28th CAB

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Indiana National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Jordan

    army aviation

    West Virginia National Guard

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    Syria

    Iraq

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Army Central

    4-4 ARB

    PAARNG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    Michigan National Guard

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    OHARNG

    ARCENT

    OKARNG

    New Jersey National Guard

    628

    NJARNG

    INARNG

    MIARNG

    WIARNG

    Operation Spartan Shield

    4-4

    104th Aviation Regiment

    WVARNG

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    NEARNG

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    Iraq
    Deployment
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT