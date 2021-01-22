A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, flies over the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East during a routine flight mission. (U.S. Army photo by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rich Adams)

