Exchange Helps Warfighters Maintain BE FIT Lifestyle During Pandemic with Better-for-You Meal, Snack Options

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community start the year off right with a wide selection of better-for-you meals and snacks—all while keeping the safety and well-being of military communities top priorities.



“With more better-for-you meal and snack options than ever, the Exchange makes it easy to maintain a BE FIT lifestyle,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Whether dining out or on the go, Warfighters can count on the Exchange to help them meet their nutritional goals while maintaining a safe, sanitized and secure environment.”



All of the Exchange’s 1,700 restaurants, including Qdoba, Starbucks and Subway, offer better-for-you options that support Warfighters’ readiness and resiliency. In 2020, the Exchange opened more than 40 new restaurants worldwide, 55% of which are from better-for-you brands.



Soldiers, Airmen and their families can also find better-for-you meal and snack options on the go. At more than 320 Express convenience stores, shoppers can easily spot better-for-you meal and snack options thanks to Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle shelf tags. Exchanges and Express convenience stores carry more than 400 BE FIT-approved items, including fresh fruit, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, trail mix and nuts, tuna, grass-fed meat snacks and jerky, veggie chips, bottled water, and more. Exchange vending machines and micro markets—automated self-serve stores typically positioned in small or remote locations without a nearby Exchange or Express—also offer a variety of better-for-you options.



Exchange restaurants worldwide are committed to maintaining a safe, sanitized and secure environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures include expanding takeout and delivery service; limiting capacity or access to in-person dining areas as dictated by local conditions; requiring food workers to wear gloves and masks; and regularly sanitizing restaurant counters and food prep areas.



Other preventative measures at all Exchange facilities include minimizing the use of cash; requiring face masks; and regularly disinfecting PIN pads, countertops, door handles, shopping carts and baskets. Clear acrylic shields separate cashiers and customers, and strategically placed floor decals remind shoppers to maintain 6 feet of distance in checkout lines and other high-traffic areas.



Shoppers can learn more about the Exchange’s better-for-you offerings—including restaurant-specific video nutrition guides; highlights from the Exchange’s Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle selection, and more—at www.ShopMyExchange.com/be-fit.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



