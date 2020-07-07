All of the Exchange's 1,700 restaurants, including this Bun-D at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, offer better-for-you options that support Warfighters’ readiness and resiliency.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:37
|Photo ID:
|6488309
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|5621x3188
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange BE FIT dining options, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exchange Helps Warfighters Maintain BE FIT Lifestyle During Pandemic with Better-for-You Meal, Snack Options
LEAVE A COMMENT