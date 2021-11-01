NTAG Atlanta Sailor Achieves Goals Before Returning to Home State

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Turner, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta Public Affairs.



SMYRNA, Ga. – (Jan. 12, 2020) Electronics Technician (Navigation Submarines) 1st Class Tyler Boger, a native of Norcross, Georgia, returned to his home state in October after achieving goals he set in 2015.



Boger is currently assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta as a recruiter. He joined the Navy in 2015 after being recruited from NRS (Navy Recruiting Station) Duluth. He reported to Recruit Training Command for boot camp in August 2015, and since has completed two deployments aboard the USS Newport News (SSN 750) homeported out of Norfolk, Virginia.



“I joined right out of high school because I didn't feel like I was ready for college,” said Boger. “I wanted to use the money I made in the Navy to help my sister get to college, and I wanted to make my parents proud.”



A lot has changed for Boger since joining the Navy. Before his enlistment, Boger wasn’t on the same successful, straight and narrow path he‘s on today. When he and his sister were young, His parents’ divorced. Boger said it affected him deeply, and it unfortunately led him to made poor life decisions.



“I narrowly avoided a lot of trouble only by luck and by the kindness of others,” said Boger. “I knew I needed to make a change in my life, and the Navy was an excellent opportunity to force me to grow up and make better decisions.”



Tyler’s sister Madison recalls a few of those decisions.



“Tyler would use my window to sneak out late at night,” said Madison. “He would skip school and actually unplugged our home phone so when the school called about him not being in class our parents wouldn’t know.”



After his parents’ divorce, Tyler developed a closer relationship with his favorite person in the world: his sister, Madison. He acknowledged her as being the fuel for his motivation, goal setting and successes.



“It was especially hard on me since I was younger when our parents split,” said Madison. “Tyler was always there for me during the hard times. He would just drop whatever he was doing and be there. He was a man of his word, when he left for boot camp. He told me he was going to help with my college when I was a sophomore in high school. As promised, he helped me financially throughout college. But most importantly, he has constantly encouraged me to keep working hard and to never give up.”



When asked how it feels to return, Boger said he feels a sense of accomplishment, especially after achieving his goals of making his parents proud and helping his sister.



“I really wanted to show my parents that I was better than some of my past decisions,” said Boger. “My parents are now able to see first-hand how much I’ve grown up. This is the most time I’ve spent around them in five years, so they’re able to see a drastic change in how I talk and carry myself and how my values and goals have changed for the better.”



Madison was recently accepted into Kennesaw State’s nursing program, and Boger, who is now only a 45-minute drive away from his sister, is grateful to have the opportunity to continue to provide support but in different ways.



“When she was struggling before, it was just the occasional phone call for moral support, but now I’m close enough to take her to dinner on a bad day,” said Boger. “It’s a pretty significant change that I really enjoy. I’ve seen her more in the last two months than the last five years combined, so we’ve only grown closer.”



“Now that he is home, it has been a joy to have him around and see him basically whenever I want, “said Madison. “I feel like we have been able to grow our relationship even more.”



In late December, Boger earned the rank of petty officer first class, and he credited his success to the motivation he has found in taking care of his sister and to a recruit division commander (RDC) he had while in basic training.



“Boot camp was initially a challenge, but a piece of advice I got from an RDC (Recruit Division Commander) was ‘just play the game!’, and after that, it became much easier,” said Boger. “That piece of advice applies anywhere in life.”



Although Boger has accomplished his initial goals, he continues to strive for success daily. His personal goals now include earning an associate’s degree and building a strong relationship with his family.



NTAG Atlanta’s area of responsibility includes more than 35 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 82,000 square miles of Georgia, Alabama and parts of Florida.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:07 Story ID: 387049 Location: SMYRNA, GA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Atlanta Sailor Achieves Goals Before Returning to Home State, by PO1 James Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.