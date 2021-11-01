Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NTAG Atlanta Sailor Achieves Goals Before Returning to Home State

    NTAG Atlanta Sailor Achieves Goals Before Returning to Home State

    SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Jarrett 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210111-N-FC991-0001
    SMYRNA, Ga. (Jan 11, 2021) Electronics Technician (Navigation Submarines) 1st Class Tyler Boger is the subject for this week's "Recruiter in the Spotlight." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Turner/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6482965
    VIRIN: 210115-N-FC991-0001
    Resolution: 768x1152
    Size: 260.03 KB
    Location: SMYRNA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Atlanta Sailor Achieves Goals Before Returning to Home State, by PO3 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG Atlanta Sailor Achieves Goals Before Returning to Home State

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Atlanta
    NRC
    Recruiter
    Navy
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT