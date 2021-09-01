New volunteer management website eases contribution tracking

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Lisa Rosen, Army Community Service Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Lisa Rosen, Army Community Service Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator (AVCC) for the garrison, (center) assists ACS staff members Simona Bryant (left) and Raluca Bowers during a training on how to access and enter information into the modernized Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) site Jan. 12, 2021. With the new updates the VMIS system, launched January 11, 2021, will move to a more modern, cloud-based, and user-friendly environment for staff and volunteers. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - As the saying goes, ‘out with the old, in with the new’. The U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service (ACS) just announced the launch of an updated Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS).



“We are extremely excited about this move to a more modern, cloud-based, and user-friendly environment for staff and volunteers,” said Lisa Rosen ACS Army Volunteer Corp Coordinator (AVCC) for the garrison.



The modernized VMIS site, launched January 11, 2021, on the Army Family Web Portal (AFWP), is highly sophisticated and is a more stable site than the previous version, according to Rosen.



“In response to feedback from the Army volunteer community, the new VMIS has a streamlined sign-on and a dashboard for quick access to all your volunteer tools,” said Rosen.



With the new updates in the VMIS system, volunteers will be able to research and apply for opportunities in both Vicenza and Camp Darby and track hours and activity through official records.



“USAG Italy benefits tremendously from the hard work of all our volunteers,” said ACS Director Jolly Miller. “They are truly our jewels and a great force multiplier. Army Community Service honors the commitment of volunteers, and will always strive to appropriately recognize their efforts.”



Volunteers can register to create a new account or transition their accounts from the old system.

If the volunteer already has an AFWP account, after logging into the updated VMIS for the first time, the volunteer will be asked to fill out extra profile information to complete their account in the new system.



Rosen explained that once a volunteer has completed their profile in AFWP, they can browse through all the volunteer opportunities, apply for positions, log hours and maintain or track their official volunteer records.

“The new VMIS will make it easier for volunteers to log their hours through the online site or via their mobile devices. Now, volunteers will be able to easily record and track their hours that they contribute to the community,” she added.



“Volunteers are the heart of the Army community; their dedicated service helps to maintain mission readiness. It is also a great way to network, support résumés or Curriculum Vitae (CV), and help to build a strong foundation within the community,” said Rosen.



For those interested in volunteering and wanting to know more about giving back, please stop by ACS or contact the ACS AVCC, at lisa.m.rosen4.civ@mail.mil or call DSN 646-5833; civ. 0444-71-5833. To access the Army Family Web Portal, visit vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com.