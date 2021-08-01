Cal Guard medical team supports COVID-19 nursing facility

Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza | U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Lieland, center, officer in charge of Regional Medical Strike...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza | U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Lieland, center, officer in charge of Regional Medical Strike Team (RMST) 17, California National Guard, leads a 10-member delegation at Westview Healthcare Center in Auburn, California, Jan. 8, 2021. The Cal Guard medical team from the 224th Sustainment Brigade, Long Beach, California, arrived at the facility on Christmas and immediately assisted residents stricken with the coronavirus disease. Their assistance was vital in helping save lives, as well as relieving facility staff that was also depleted. Shown: Spc. Angel Montes; Sgt. Avery Clark, Spc. Jason Thrasher, Capt, Leiland, Spc. Maya Wiltz, Spc. Jason Prieto and Sgt. Ariel Bautista, noncommissioned officer in charge. Not shown: Spc. Shannon Arias-Ortega, Spc. Nallely Gonzalez and Spc. Long Thai. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza) see less | View Image Page

AUBURN, Calif. —The long arm of the California National Guard continues extending to struggling communities fighting the latest coronavirus outbreak.



Regional Medical Strike Team (RMST) 17, one of multiple Cal Guard elements dispersed throughout the state, journeyed about 400 miles to help Westview Healthcare Center in Auburn, California, during the peak holiday season. After arriving on Christmas Day, the 10-person team immediately assisted COVID-19 residents in the facility’s sector dubbed the Red Zone, a secured area among the 130-plus patients.



“We all have been hit hard by COVID-19,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jessica Lieland, officer in charge. “We all know somebody, whether it’s family members, friends, or friends of family members that have been affected by it. It’s important for us to step up and help the state of California and be there.”



Two days after notification, Lieland conjured up a team from Cal Guard’s 224th Sustainment Brigade based in Long Beach, California. The team consisted of a physician’s assistant, nurses and administrators who worked around the clock to provide care. Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Day, were 12-hour workdays for the team.



Our mission was to help those who are affected by COVID-19,” said Sgt. Ariel Bautista, noncommissioned officer in charge. “The National Guard is here to make sure that people get adequate care as well as any other help they might need.”



The facility provides short and long-term patient care, and was one of several overcome by the coronavirus pandemic. Patients as well as staff were affected, thus the need for Cal Guard’s assistance. The holiday season also drew time away for some regular employees, furthering Cal Guard’s help.



“They’ve been extremely helpful,” said Tiffini Gabrielson, Westview nursing supervisor. “They’ve been doing patient care, helping pass out medication, feeding patients; they’ve pretty much have been doing whatever is needed. We’re proud to have them on our team.”



“Due to COVID-19 and the severity of it, we needed the help,” said Ricky Briggs, Westview nurse. “They responded quickly. They’ve been a blessing. They’ve been doing a great job with our patients.”



The California state government office (https://www.covid19.ca.gov) states that as of Jan. 8, 2021, California has roughly 2,570,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in nearly 28,600 deaths. The number of COVID-related deaths increased by nearly two percent from the prior day.



Only New York (39,000) and Texas (30,000) have more COVID-19 related deaths than California.



There are nearly 22 million coronavirus cases in the United States with 365,000 deaths as of Jan. 8. Worldwide, the pandemic has killed nearly 2 million.



At Westview, Cal Guardsmen provided care such as medication distribution, wound treatments, helping people eat, changing bed linen, assisting with hygiene, and logging patient information electronically. Some residents considered them new friends as well.



“They’re good people. They take the time to talk to us,” said Westview resident Frank Caluya. “They’re not just Soldiers, they’re friends to us.”



Said Spc. Jason Prieto: “Right now we’re all in this global crisis. Unfortunately, the medical staff alone, sometimes they even need help. We are the 911 to the 911. This is what we all signed up for. We’re all here to do our part.”



“This is an important mission because we’re living in unprecedented times,” Bautista said. “The fact that we’re able to make such an impact for people, and see the impact that we’re making for the National Guard, it’s important to us.”



Cal Guard’s medical missions expand to more than a dozen counties and nearly 50 facilities.



To minimize the coronavirus spread, and to help healthcare workers, California enacted a Regional Stay Home Order in early December 2020. The order prohibits private gatherings of any size, close sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and requires 100 percent masking (with certain exceptions) and physical distancing in all others.