Legacy Set In Stone: MoH Recipient and Hometown Hero Honored with Building Dedication

Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Retired Col. Bruce “Snake” Crandall, Medal of Honor recipient and Olympia, Wash.,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Retired Col. Bruce “Snake” Crandall, Medal of Honor recipient and Olympia, Wash., native, speaks to Soldiers after the 1-229th Assault Reconnaissance Battalion building dedication at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov. 13, 2020. 1-229th ARB dedicated its battalion headquarters to Crandall, an aviation pioneer and former commander of Company A, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, received the Medal of Honor for his actions as a pilot during the Battle of Ia Drang in South Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – His legacy has lived longer than most of the Soldiers who currently wear the same flash that was embellished on his aircraft as it stared down the enemy in the jungles of Vietnam. Now this legacy is set in stone to honor a local hero and Vietnam War veteran whose actions seem more like a folklore written in a movie.



On the eve of the 55th anniversary of the historic Battle of Ia Drang, 1-229th Assault Reconnaissance Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade dedicated its headquarters building to retired Col. Bruce “Snake” Crandall, here on Nov. 13.



“It is a great privilege to be here today to celebrate the dedication of this building and to honor the legacy of Col. Crandall and his teammates who left an incredible mark on generations of warfighters,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Easter, commander of 1-229th ARB. “It is through his legacy of exemplary commitment and service that this structure at 31290 Faith Avenue will serve as a place of purpose.”



Crandall, an Olympia, Wash., native, received the Medal of Honor in 2007 for his heroic actions on Nov. 14, 1965. Crandall led the first major division operation of airmobile troops into Landing Zone X-Ray in Vietnam's Ia Drang Valley with his wing man and fellow Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Ed Freeman. After 14 hours in the air, Crandall and Freeman had evacuated some 70 wounded men. They had provided a lifeline that allowed the battalion to survive the day.



“He went in and out under intense enemy fire into a hell storm that awaited them on that landing strip,” said Easter.



Drafted in 1953 at the age of 15 years old, Crandall created a military career that spans decades. He was commissioned as an officer, trained as an aviator. His early career took him on mapping missions over Alaska, and North Africa, and Latin America. In 1963, he reported to Fort Benning to help lead a new unit that would become known as the air cavalry. Two years later, he arrived in Vietnam as a major, and as a commanding officer of the 1st Cavalry Division's Company A, 229th Assault Helicopter Battalion at An Khe, Vietnam, Crandall led a flying unit supporting eight battalions on the ground.



As an officer, Bruce always put his men before himself.



Soldiers assigned to the very company that Crandall commanded stood in the chilling, continuous rain to pay their respect to an aviation pioneer who paved the way from them, by bravely volunteering for a mission that rescued.



“At any time when people walk through those doors, they will see the legacy of the guys who were in the business quiet a while ago,” said Crandall. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet with the young folks who are carrying the ball now.”



Bearing his name, Crandall Hall will honor not only the contributions which led to him receiving the highest award for valor, but also his continued devotion as a Soldier and a selfless leader.



“The leaders and Soldiers who pass by the placard yet to be revealed will understand completely what it means to never quit nor leave a fallen comrade,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Easter.



Crandall, an aviation pioneer, was instrumental in developing countless air assault and Army aviation tactics and principal. He proved influential in bringing the production of the AH-64 Apache.



“I’ve been tied into this uniform for a long time,” said Crandall. “I spent 18 years building this bird, and the one before it and the one before it.”



No longer will his contributions to our country only seen in a movie, the legacy Col. Bruce “Snake” Crandall will forever lay in brick on the headquarters of the 1-229th ARB.



“While the memories of those fateful days in the Ia Drang may fade, the lessons of commitment and service Col. Crandall displayed throughout his remarkable career will be echoed in these halls for years to come,” said Easter. “This building will forever tie Col. Crandall and the troopers of A Company to the warriors present and future who will walk those halls.”