DEOCS: Your Voice is Heard

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron C. Edy



The Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS) is underway on board the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

Over the last fiscal year, the survey (named Vector 5) has been improved, boasting a shorter test-taking time (approximately 15 to 30 minutes) and real-time trend analysis.

DEOCS, conducted annually or within 90 days of a change-of-command, covers a variety of topics including equal opportunity (EO), sexual assault prevention and response (SAPR), material readiness and crew safety. The bulk of topics will address leadership and command climate, forming trends viewable by triad leadership. Then, the command management equal opportunity (CMEO) team will set up focus groups to validate the survey information, evaluating the best way to solve the problem. From there, a comprehensive plan is created and tracked by the command, allowing leadership to spot-check the progress of resolutions.

The survey is unique because it allows Sailors of any rank to address leadership anonymously. Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Brian Ellis, Reagan’s senior command climate specialist, believes the anonymous nature of the survey cultivates an honest interpretation of the command.

“ABFAN Ellis, 17 or 18 years ago, probably wouldn’t have told my chief or department head some of the issues I had,” said Ellis. “But now when I sit down with these questions from the CMEO team, it allows me to talk freely and answer freely without repercussion. There’s no data collected per the individual. Everything is 100% anonymous.”

“A good example of the survey working is our DEOCS two years ago,” said Damage Controlman 1st Class Steven Reedus, Reagan’s junior command climate specialist. “The crew felt they didn’t get any information about what the mission is, or what they were doing, so the former executive officer (XO) and commanding officer (CO) were on the ship’s announcement system almost every day, giving the crew the information they asked for.”

DEOCS evaluations are not always negative. Sailors can address positive programs on the ship, or emphasize how the command has helped them. Ellis explained how the CMEO team responds after the survey is complete.

“We go through and read every survey,” said Ellis. “One of the big comments a couple years ago was the crew not having access to the XO. After that you saw the XO on the deckplates addressing Sailors. The crew said they didn’t know what the CMEO team is or if the team was big enough. CMEO is now up to 60 people, and they go around the ship, promoting equal opportunities – they’re promoting this survey as we speak. The biggest takeaway from addressing DEOCS is that a closed mouth doesn’t get fed. If you’re saying something, and it holds some relevance, were on it. CMEO will make sure it gets addressed.”

DEOCS and CMEO work together to improve the command climate at all levels of leadership. Though Reagan has many avenues for solving existing problems, DEOCS guarantees a direct communication to the highest levels of command, while informing a team of Sailors dedicated to hearing and resolving command climate issues.

“What better way to improve your life than an anonymous survey, mandated and read by the highest leader in an organization? This survey holds leadership to a higher standard,” said Reedus. “We can’t say we didn’t know about a problem – it’s in the survey. To me, that’s the most pivotal thing. We have a great CO, XO and command master chief (CMC), and they are serious about addressing the issues we’ve seen over the last few months. But if we don’t say anything, how can we make things better? Take the DEOCS, and have your voice heard.”

