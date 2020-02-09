NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Commemorates 75th Anniversary of End of WWII

Photo By Shannon Haney | PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 12, 2020) A Consolidated PBY Catalina arrives in Pearl Harbor...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Haney | PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 12, 2020) A Consolidated PBY Catalina arrives in Pearl Harbor aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the WWII veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration will include three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and will culminate with the official ceremony on USS Missouri (BB 63) on September 2. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon Haney) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor played a pivotal role in the victory of the Pacific in 1945.



The command was known as Naval Supply Depot (NSD) Pearl Harbor then and the men and women helped move the necessary supplies to fighting forces on the front line.



Today, the command remains relevant, providing logistics solutions throughout the Indo-Pacific to help generate and sustain readiness.



In preparation for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII, the team contributed to the offload of WWII-era aircraft from the USS Essex (LHD 2) by providing rigging and crane support, Aug. 10-12.



“Hoisting WWII-era aircraft and lowering them from the Essex is an honor,” said Sheyne Ferriman, crane operator, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “These planes brought us our freedom and supporting the commemoration is a privilege.”



The aircraft are participating in flyovers as part of the celebratory events. Upon the conclusion, the agile logisticians of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor will continue to provide logistics solutions by hoisting the aircraft onto the Essex.



Sailors from NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor volunteered aboard the USS Missouri ( BB 63), painting the fantail, scrubbing the teak decks, installing buntings and arranging tents on the fantail where commemorative events will occur to pay tribute and honor to those who served and their families.



“Maintaining and preserving the ‘Mighty Mo’ is a great opportunity,” said Command Master Chief William Webster. “If you are interested in volunteering visit https://ussmissouri.org/get-involved for more information.”



Continuing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Commanding Officer Capt. Trent C. Kalp delivered a message to the team. He referenced a historical letter written to the NSD Pearl Harbor team on Aug 14, 1945 by former Capt. H.J Norton, supply officer in command of NSD Pearl Harbor.



Kalp stated, the attributes of patriotism, hard work and dedication that were displayed by the NSD Pearl Harbor team of 1945 are just as relevant at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor today, in 2020.



“I ask that you please take a moment to reflect upon the incredible sacrifices made by so many so that we can enjoy the freedom and peace that we enjoy today,” said Kalp. “Let us look to those who came before us to help find inspiration as we continue to build upon their legacy of ‘Service with Aloha’.”



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.