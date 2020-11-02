NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Generates Warfighting Readiness for Joint Forces

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pearl Harbor provided critical logistics support to joint forces during exercises, ocean terminal operations, port visits, and routine operations to generate warfighting readiness Jan. 8 – Feb. 11.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s logisticians remained agile, relevant and ready as they simultaneously provided support to U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, Air National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard forces.



The team provided the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard with ground transportation and fuel support during exercises Sentry Aloha, Pacific Raptor, and Albacore Sky Jan. 8 – Feb. 11. Twice daily, fuel deliveries were issued to F-22 Raptors, F-16 Fighting Falcons, F-35A Lightning IIs, KC-135 Stratotankers, and KC-10 Extenders. The exercises provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.



Logisticians coordinated logistics support to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a port visit from Jan. 8-15. Support included on loading fresh fruits and vegetables, general stores, mail, depot level repairs and offloading hazardous waste.



“The detailed planning and coordination of logistics is crucial to the success of every operation,” said Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Montano, logistics support officer, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “Timely communications ensures we meet logistics requirements and deliver capabilities to the warfighter.”



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor operates the only military ocean terminal in the Hawaii. During large-scale operations, the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor workforce augments with active and reserve Sailors to quickly move military equipment and project power.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor augmented with personnel from Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, Military Sealift Command and the U.S. Army 25th Combat Aviation Brigade to support Pacific Pathways exercises Jan. 21-23. Collectively, the team worked around-the-clock to move 650 units of cargo. The joint collaborative effort was safely completed ahead of schedule. Pacific Pathways exercises allows the U.S. Army to develop small units that will be forward-deployed for quick response to humanitarian emergencies or regional threats.



On Jan. 24, logisticians loaded food, mail, critical parts and fuel onto Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) to support the underway replenishment of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. The team plays a vital role in making the Carrier Strike Group’s success possible by providing everything they need to stay on station and continue their mission.



Routinely, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor provides fuel to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay and the U.S. Coast Guard. The critical fuel supports search and rescue, anti-submarine and maritime surveillance missions.



Continuing to support the joint forces, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s Joint Personal Property Shipping Office provides quality of life support to all branches of services, U.S. Coast Guard and DoD civilians in Hawaii.



Moving professionals provide entitlement counseling, household goods and privately owned vehicle shipping documents and assists with claims. The team also books outbound moves, arranges for pick-up/delivery of local non-temporary storage and provides quality assurance.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor provides logistics solutions throughout Indo-Pacific to generate and sustain readiness.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

