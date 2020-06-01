NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Launches a Leadership Revolution

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor completed its second iteration of the Launching a Leadership Revolution course by graduating emerging leaders onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



The Launching a Leadership Revolution lessons chart a course for creating and maintaining strong leadership within an organization. Scott Hedrick, executive director, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and James Montgomery, command workforce manager, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor led six interactive learning sessions.



“Through training eager and motivated personnel, we are influencing them and giving them the opportunity to advance,” said Hedrick. “Engraving leadership skills in our corporate culture is key.”



Twenty-eight non-supervisory, emerging leaders committed to learning the art and science of leadership. In addition to attending the interactive sessions, they listened to audio sessions and read books focused on attitude, trust, dealing with people, discipline, and success.



“From the onset in our first session, each selected leader was challenged to be present, make room in our minds for leadership training that would propel us into thinking and changing our mindsets into the future leaders that we are charged to become,” said Christine Ah Yee, Launching a Leadership graduate and contract specialist, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. “During different class sessions, we were able to get real time leadership insight from the highest civilian and military leaders within our command!”



The course allows for students to understand that they add value to the NAVSUP mission and possess a respected voice. From the deck-plate, flight-line, warehouse, office setting, or fueling station, personnel at every level are leading the way.



“We want our team members to walk away with this fundamental truth: We are leaders no matter our title, occupational series, or grade,” said Montgomery. “We inherently possess the skills and the wherewithal to lead in all areas of our life; therefore, it comes down to a daily decision and a willingness to be stretched, make room, and take a step.”



The first Launching a Leadership Revolution class propelled 24 students into a self-development mindset which led to career development and a 67 percent promotion rate for the first cadre.



“We see ourselves as dream releasers...,” said Montgomery. “We challenge the mediocrity, and spur on the visions of greatness that lies within!”



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s personnel are the faces to the fleet and flightline, providing logistics solutions throughout Indo-Pacific to generate and sustain readiness.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2020 Date Posted: 12.29.2020 16:38 Story ID: 386022 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Launches a Leadership Revolution, by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.