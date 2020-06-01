NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Announces 2020 Strategy

Photo By Shannon Haney | 200124-N-EV910-004 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 24, 2020) Military Sealift Command fast combat...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Haney | 200124-N-EV910-004 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 24, 2020) Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) moors pierside at Hotel Pier as it prepares to take on stores to support the underway replenishment of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon R. Haney/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor’s commanding officer announced the command’s 2020 Strategy, Jan.6.



Capt. Trent Kalp, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, reviewed higher headquarters’ strategic guidance to ensure proper alignment and solicited viewpoints from the workforce to build the mission, vision, strategic priorities and guiding principle for the command, with readiness being the driving force.



"The world in which we operate is constantly changing and our success depends on how well we adapt to those changes." said Kalp. "I wanted everyone to have a voice as we build upon the strategy in place."



The NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor mission is to provide logistics solutions throughout the Indo-Pacific to generate and sustain readiness.



“My vision for the command is to be Indo-Pacific’s trusted and relevant readiness generator,” said Kalp.



Kalp's strategy introduces new strategic priorities to guide NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor personnel as they work to accomplish the revised mission and vision.



"Each strategic priority requires active engagement of everyone on our logistical team, from the most junior civilians and military service members, to our most senior civilians and officers," said Kalp.



The strategy commits NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor to the following strategic priorities:

Strength through ‘ohana [family]

Generate warfighter readiness

Agile, relevant and ready



‘Service with Aloha’ is the command’s guiding principle and will continue to encompass the teams’ beliefs and values.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.