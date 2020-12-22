Vicenza military community volunteers help celebrate the holidays during COVID-19

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Casey Dugan, Sergeant Morales Club member, holds some of the one...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Casey Dugan, Sergeant Morales Club member, holds some of the one hundred homemade ornaments created by many children in the community to decorate the eight Christmas trees to deliver to Villaggio Army Family Housing. Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Club Beyond, Vicenza Elementary School and High School completed the ornaments and cards by Dec. 18, 2020. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy - Just a week before Christmas, several volunteers from different organizations in the Vicenza military community offered their help to ensure that new members of the community would celebrate the holidays despite being in quarantine while adhering to COVID-19 mitigation requirements.



Approximately 20 volunteers from 12 different organizations and agencies have come together to provide a little holiday cheer for the new members of the local community.

“The overwhelming desire of community agencies and members to help those in quarantine during the holidays has been amazing,” said Amy Cates, Community Readiness and Resiliency integrator (CR2).



“Our group has worked hard in hopes that these individuals feel welcomed to Vicenza, happy to be here to feel some holiday spirit despite the circumstances and in hopes that they know that their new community cares about them,” she continued.



Their volunteering focuses on three main dates and different locations starting December 18 with decorating and delivering Christmas trees, cards, and stockings to Soldiers and Families quarantined on Villaggio Army Family Housing.

On December 24, stockings will be delivered to some community members in quarantine, and on Christmas day, fully cooked holiday meals prepared and delivered to everyone in quarantine in Villaggio; last, but not least, to-go holiday meals to anyone who goes to the USO will be provided on Christmas Day from 1-3 p.m.



As previously happened for Thanksgiving Day, the agencies involved in preparing and delivering to-go meals and other safe dining possibilities for the Vicenza military community included the Commander's Readiness and Resiliency Council; Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers; USO; Religious Support Office; Sergeant Morales Club; and the Vicenza Community Club.



“Approximately 25 community members will be recipients of these deliveries on Villaggio and one hundred community members in building 180,” added Cates.



BOSS has been recently involved in similar initiatives helping out with deliveries on Villaggio.



“I am proud to be part of this initiative with other organizations throughout the garrison. It shows the value of community during the holiday season.” said BOSS President Spc. Jessica Padilla.



BOSS Advisor Sgt. Joseph Nuttall echoed Padilla and highlighted the importance of helping the community during this Christmas time.



“Military communities are strong and we stick together even during a time like 2020,” he said.



This year has presented many challenges, according to Joy Marin, American Red Cross Regional Program manager for the garrison.



“We are grateful to our Vicenza community, as well as supporters in the U.S., for gathering and sending close to 2,000 cards for our Vicenza and Darby Service members,” she said.



“It is heartwarming to see the love and support within our community through this holiday season.”



Marin explained that the American Red Cross has a long history of sharing holiday cheer with Service members.



“Our Holidays for Heroes program allows for volunteers and community members to "Give Something that Means Something," she added.



Other volunteers, members of the Sergeant Morales Club (SMC) took part in the events, especially decorating and delivering Christmas trees to families in quarantine.



“We helped decorate trees in the quarantine building [Building 180] with ornaments made by the children of this wonderful community,” said Emily Coyle.

“Looking at these ornaments, you could feel the love these children put into sharing their jolly Christmas spirits,” she said.



“This was my first time volunteering, and I enjoyed every minute of it. Through volunteer work, not only do you help the community but you also earn the opportunity to spend time with other volunteers who hold the highest ideals of integrity, professionalism and leadership. Giving back to the community will stir up feelings of pure joy, not a moment of time wasted,” she continued.



She also added that being overseas, away from family and being under restriction of movement makes it a slight challenge to be completely jolly this holiday season.

“The Sergeant Morales Club wanted to help make it less of a challenge,” said Coyle.



Casey Dugan, also volunteered along with other SMC members.

“I can only imagine how difficult it must be stuck in quarantine during the holiday season away from friends and family. I know decorating trees is a very small contribution, however I hope what the Sergeant Morales Club volunteers were able to do sheds a little bit of light and cheer to the Soldiers who are spending the holidays in a very unfortunate situation,” he said.



Dugan believes it is extremely important to volunteer during this time of year.



“I can only hope that the very small part I play in volunteering with the Sergeant Morales Club contributes to positively impacting at least one person's morale during these difficult times as they are away from their families,” he said.



Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Razzano, U.S. Army Garrison Italy's SMC president, also feels the importance of helping others.



“Serving the Soldiers and Families in the Vicenza Military Community is a privilege. We are blessed to be a part of this small community, which relies on partnership and the involvement of leaders, especially during these trying times,” said Razzano.