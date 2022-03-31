Army Family Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey collects feedback

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - A service member fills out the Army Family Housing Tenant...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - A service member fills out the Army Family Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey Dec. 10. The survey was launched December 2, 2020 and goes through January 15, 2021. The Army-wide survey link was emailed to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing across the globe. The purpose of it is to receive immediate feedback from Soldiers and their Families on their housing. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Residents are encouraged to actively participate in the ongoing Army Family Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey.



The survey was launched December 2, 2020 and goes through January 15, 2021.



The Army-wide survey link was emailed to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing across the globe. The purpose of it is to receive immediate feedback from Soldiers and their Families on their housing.



“This is an opportunity for occupants of both Villaggio and government-leased quarters to answer a short multi-choice questionnaire and provide comments on their opinion of their government housing,” said Lewis Smith, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Housing Division chief.



The survey is being conducted online and is administered through CEL & Associates, Inc. (CEL), a third-party organization managing the survey process. All surveys are confidential, and only CEL has access to survey responses.



Results will guide the decisions the Army makes today about future housing.



“The Army will improve homes, communities and customer service - from Army housing staff and the private housing management companies - through the candid feedback we receive from our Soldiers and their Families,” said Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, Deputy Chief of Staff of G-9. G-9 is the sponsor of the survey.



The survey links were sent out via email to all tenants with a valid email address on file.



If occupants of Villaggio or government-leased quarters have not received a survey email by Dec. 4, 2020 they should:

1. Check the spam folder. The initial email came from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.

2. Check with the spouse, partner, or other household member(s) to determine if they received the email.

3. Each household may only complete one survey.

4. Survey reminders are sent out via email each week only to tenants who have not completed a survey.

5. Contact CEL via email at ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com to obtain a survey link. The email must include the Installation name and complete street address including unit number, if applicable.



*Note: CEL is requesting address information only to look up the home’s survey ID, this will ensure each household only completes one survey.



“The survey is quite simple,” Smith said, “but should anyone have particular questions they should call our housing division reception.”



Contact DPW Housing Office at DSN 646 - 2725/2726 or CIV at 0444 - 71 2725/2726.



In any communications regarding the survey it is also required to include the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) control number and expiration date shown below.

(*Note the expiration date is for the OMB, not the survey, which goes through Jan 15, 2021)



OMB CONTROL NUMBER: 0704‐0553 OMB EXPIRATION DATE: 03/31/2022